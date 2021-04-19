Leo Carax's 'Annette' to open Cannes Film Festival

“Annette” is Carax's first English-language film and the French director's anticipated follow-up to his celebrated, surreal 2012 film “Holy Motors.” Set in contemporary Los Angeles, “Annette” stars Driver and Cotillard as a glamorous couple — Driver plays a stand-up comedian, Cotillard a famous singer — whose first child is “a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny,” according the festival's description.

“Every Leo Carax film is an event. And this one delivers on its promises,” said Pierre Lescure, president of the festival. “'Annette' is the gift that lovers of cinema, music and culture were hoping for, one that we have been yearning for during the past year.”