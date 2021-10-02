LeMahieu has sports hernia, will need offseason surgery

“There’s been days where it’s better,” Boone said, “and he can manage it."

"There’s certain times where he just can’t press through.”

LeMahieu also missed a big game last weekend in Boston because of the injury. The three-time All-Star and two-time batting champion was hitting .268 with 10 homers, 57 RBIs and a .711 OPS this season. He shifted recently from second base to third when the Yankees moved error-prone Gleyber Torres from shortstop to second.

The 33-year-old LeMahieu, a three-time Gold Glove winner with Colorado, finished fourth in AL MVP voting in 2019 and third last year. He batted .364 during the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season and then signed a $90 million, six-year contract to remain with the Yankees.

“He's about as tough as they come,” Boone said. “Hopefully the cortisone injection is something that gives him a little bit of relief.”

With LeMahieu ailing, the Yankees recalled infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned reliever Albert Abreu to their top farm club. Velazquez was set to start at shortstop Saturday, with Gio Urshela back at third base, his natural position.

Boone also said first baseman Luke Voit probably will be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks with left knee inflammation. Voit, placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, could potentially return later in October if the Yankees advance deep enough in the postseason.

Voit led the majors with 22 home runs during last year’s 60-game season, but he had knee surgery in March and has been hampered by injuries this year. He was mostly supplanted at first base when New York acquired Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs in late July.

Boone also said right-hander Jameson Taillon (right ankle) threw a “really good” bullpen Friday and remains a candidate to start Sunday.

