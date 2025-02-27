Leicester's slide continues in 2-0 loss to West Ham in Premier League

Tomas Soucek scored in the 21st minute for the home team at London Stadium and the Hammers doubled the lead on an own Goal by Jannik Vestergaard just before halftime.

Leicester shook up its coaching staff after last weekend's 4-0 home loss to Brentford but kept Van Nistelrooy in charge.

In 14 Premier League games under Van Nistelrooy, Leicester has two wins, one draw and 11 losses.

