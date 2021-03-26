Legislator being investigated for Weinstein backdrop on Zoom

Bickford said the sign was meant to be shown only in private settings.

“It was inappropriate and in poor taste. I sincerely regret the event and will ensure that it does not happen again," he wrote. "Please accept my apology.”

House Majority Leader Michelle Dunphy and Assistant Majority Leader Rachel Talbot Ross said Bickford's apology didn't demonstrate an understanding of why his actions were wrong.

“Rep. Bickford not only belittled the violence committed against Weinstein’s 80 victims, but he disrespected our entire legislative branch, the staff who support our work and every Mainer who has experienced sexual assault and harassment,” they said in a statement.