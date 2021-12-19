Legas comes off bench to lead Utah State past Oregon State

Legas completed 11 of 20 passes for 171 yards and an interception. He also had a 34-yard reception on a double pass from Derek Wright.

Utah State finished 11-3, and Oregon State 7-6.

Tyler, who was at Oregon State for four years before transferring, scored what ended up being the go-ahead touchdown on a 15-yard run with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter to give Utah State a 14-10 advantage.

Oregon State received the opening kickoff and scored 58 seconds into the game when Jesiah Irish went 20 yards up the left sideline on a jet sweep. That would prove to be the Beavers only touchdown though as its other points came on a pair of field goals by Everett Hayes.

Chance Nolan was 21 of 30 for 263 yards and an interception while B.J. Baylor, who led the Pac-12 in rushing, had 18 carries for 78 yards.

MIGHTY MOUNTAIN

The Mountain West champion has won four of the past five bowl games when paired against the Pac-12.

The Utah State victory also gave the MWC a 6-5 advantage over the Pac-12 in games this season. It is the third time since 1999 and first since 2008 that the conference has had a winning record over the Pac-12.

EARLY EVENING WITH KIMMEL

Late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who is one of the presenters of the game, was frequently seen on the videoboard and sidelines throughout the game. He played clarinet with the Oregon State band during pregame.

Kimmel had both teams as guests for tapings of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” leading up to the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah State: After being picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division in the preseason, the Aggies capped a great season under first-year coach Blake Anderson with the program's first conference title since 2012 and a bowl victory.

Oregon State: Despite the loss, the Beavers finish with their first winning record since 2013. They will return most of their starters, but Baylor — a first-team, All-Pac 12 selection — hasn't made a decision on if he will leave early for the NFL draft.

UP NEXT

Utah State: Begin the 2022 season on Aug. 27 against Connecticut.

Oregon State: Kicks off next season by hosting Boise State on Sept. 3.

___

Oregon State defensive back Akili Arnold (0) catches an interception in the end zone during the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl college football game against the Utah State in Inglewood, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The pass was intended for Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins, left. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Jimmy Kimmel, host of television show Jimmy Kimmel Live, performs with the Oregon State marching band before the 2021 LA Bowl college football game between Utah State and Oregon State in Inglewood, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl college football game against Oregon State in Inglewood, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) and defensive back Akili Arnold (0) break up a pass intended for Utah State wide receiver Derek Wright (8) during the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl college football game in Inglewood, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan (10) hands off the ball to running back B.J. Baylor (4) during the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl college football game against Utah State in Inglewood, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)