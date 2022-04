Leeds draws at Palace, 5 points clear of EPL bottom 3

Palace had the first opportunity of the match with a long, direct ball over the top to Mateta, who chipped the ball over Meslier. Diego Llorente was able to get back and clear.

The hosts had another chance in the 11th minute when Nathaniel Clyne crossed the ball toward Wilfried Zaha, who was well-positioned, but his header lacked sufficient power and Meslier was able to gather.

Leeds had to scramble the ball away in the 15th when Conor Gallagher cleverly picked out Jordan Ayew, who passed toward the back post, but Mateta was not able to get there and slot home.

Leeds had to wait until the 27th for its first corner, and the ball fell to Liam Cooper but his effort was straight at Vicente Guaita.

Just before halftime, players from both sides squared up on a couple of occasions but it was calmed down.

After a lackluster opening 45 minutes, Leeds had an opportunity at the start of the second half when Stuart Dallas picked out Raphinha on the wing, and the Brazilian cut inside but took too long trying to take his shot, which deflected wide.

With both sides unable to showcase their quality in the final third, Dallas resorted to trying his luck from distance, but it was wide of Guaita’s goal.

Shortly afterward, Zaha had another chance to play in Mateta through the middle but his pass lacked pace and Leeds was able to clear. In the 66th, Zaha did pick out Mateta but his attempt blazed over the bar.

Meslier had to make an important save to deny Zaha’s curled effort and then easily held Gallagher's shot with less than five minutes remaining.

Combined Shape Caption Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, left, tries to kick the ball over Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park, London, Monday April 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton Combined Shape Caption Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, left, tries to kick the ball over Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park, London, Monday April 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton

Combined Shape Caption Leeds United's Rodrigo, left, and Crystal Palace's James McArthur battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park, London, Monday April 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton Combined Shape Caption Leeds United's Rodrigo, left, and Crystal Palace's James McArthur battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park, London, Monday April 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton

Combined Shape Caption Leeds United's Luke Ayling, left, and Crystal Palace's James McArthur battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park, London, Monday April 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton Combined Shape Caption Leeds United's Luke Ayling, left, and Crystal Palace's James McArthur battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park, London, Monday April 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton