Leclerc takes pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Leclerc started from pole the last three races but was passed by Verstappen in Miami, retired with car problems in Spain and dropped to fourth at his home race in Monaco after a botched strategy call by Ferrari. He was also on pole in Azerbaijan last year, when he finished fourth.

Pérez was the winner in Azerbaijan last year and is coming off his victory in the Monaco Grand Prix. He was upbeat about his chances in Sunday's race, but admitted he was lucky in qualifying after tapping the wall.

“I hit it quite a few times but it seems to be very strong, the car, this year,” he said. “I was lucky not to crash because I was over the limit.”

Verstappen felt his car was “consistently a bit off” in terms of setup balance.

“We seem to lack maybe a tiny bit over one lap, but I think over the long run our car should be quite good," he said.

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz qualified fourth, while George Russell of Mercedes was fifth and teammate Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion, seventh. Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri was sixth.

The stewards summoned Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris for “driving unnecessarily slowly” during the second of the three qualifying sessions. Footage from Norris' onboard camera showed Hamilton driving slowly through the narrow Old City section of the track and Norris then slowing down to match him.

The exact circumstances weren't immediately clear, though drivers often slow down in qualifying to get clear space for a fast run next lap. Norris narrowly missed the cut in the second session and qualified 11th, one spot ahead of embattled McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Lance Stroll was 19th after crashing twice in the first session. The Canadian was able to get going again after running into a barrier after braking late, but hit the wall again soon after, breaking the front wing and leaving one wheel dangling.

