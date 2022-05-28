journal-news logo
X

Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Monaco GP as Perez crashes

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

caption arrowCaption
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Nation & World
By JEROME PUGMIRE, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc positioned himself to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from reigning champion Max Verstappen by winning the pole for the Monaco Grand Prix

MONACO (AP) — Charles Leclerc positioned himself to reclaim the Formula One points lead from reigning champion Max Verstappen by winning the pole for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Leclerc was already atop the leaderboard Saturday when a crash by Sergio Perez stopped the session with about 30 seconds remaining. Perez had spun his Red Bull and was blocking the course, and Carlos Sainz Jr. saw him too late to avoid hitting Perez.

Despite the contact with Perez, Sainz qualified second as Ferrari locked out the front row for Sunday's race.

For Leclerc, he must actually finish a race on his home circuit.

He won the pole a year ago but was unable to start the race because of damage to his Ferrari suffered in warmup. Leclerc, winner of two of the first three races of this F1 season, lost the championship lead to Verstappen in Spain last week when Verstappen won his third consecutive race.

Verstappen will start fourth on Sunday alongside Perez, who was third-fastest before his late spin in qualifying.

Lando Norris of McLaren qualified fifth, one spot ahead of George Russell for Mercedes. Russell's teammate, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, qualified eighth and was unable to improve his position because of the red-flag brought out by Perez' spin.

Fernando Alonso qualified seventh, while Sebastian Vettel and Esteban Ocon were ninth and 10th.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain is reflected in a window as he leaves the pits during the qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (Pool Photo/Christian Bruna/Via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain is reflected in a window as he leaves the pits during the qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (Pool Photo/Christian Bruna/Via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

caption arrowCaption
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain is reflected in a window as he leaves the pits during the qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (Pool Photo/Christian Bruna/Via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Credit: Christian Bruna

caption arrowCaption
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gets a pit stop during the qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (Pool Photo/Christian BrunaVia AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gets a pit stop during the qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (Pool Photo/Christian BrunaVia AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

caption arrowCaption
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gets a pit stop during the qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (Pool Photo/Christian BrunaVia AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Credit: Christian Bruna

In Other News
1
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
2
Ex-Proud Boys leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial
3
Police: 31 dead in church fair stampede in southern Nigeria
4
Ex-rebel frontrunner in Colombian vote, could shake US ties
5
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top