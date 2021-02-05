LeBron's triple-double powers Lakers past Nuggets, 114-93

The Lakers took control with a 19-0 run spanning the final two quarters propelled by James and Horton-Tucker, who drove impressively into the paint to make four straight shots along with two steals and a block.

Denver took a 12-point lead into halftime with a 29-16 rebounding edge, but the Lakers closed the third quarter with a 15-0 run to take an eight-point lead.

Nuggets: Gary Harris sat out after straining his left adductor muscle last weekend. ... Denver hadn't played since last weekend because its scheduled game with Detroit on Monday was scrapped.

Lakers: Anthony Davis had 13 points and nine rebounds. ... Kentavious Caldwell-Pope twisted his left ankle in the first half, but had it re-taped in the locker room and returned for the second half. ... Jared Dudley sat out with right calf soreness.

James made a finger-roll layup midway through the first quarter for his 12,682nd career field goal, pushing him past Wilt Chamberlain for third place in NBA history. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837) and Karl Malone (13,528) have made more shots in league history. James became the third-leading scorer in NBA history a year ago, trailing only Abdul-Jabbar and Malone.

