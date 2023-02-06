LeBron's Miami era, as told by teammate Shane Battier

The next night was Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. We all know what Game 6 was for us, right? If we lose Game 6, then we all have new addresses the next year. The Big Three is a Dumpster fire of an experiment that failed at the highest level. And legacies were on the line, from LeBron to Pat Riley to Erik Spoelstra, you name it. We knew what the implications of losing that Game 6 would be. (Editor’s Note: Miami trailed the Celtics, 3-2 and James had 45 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in Game 6 to save the season, one where the Heat went on to win the NBA title.)

I played baseball growing up. The way he played that night was the closest thing to watching a no-hitter, a perfect game. We sort of nudged, sort of elbowed each other on the bench and said, “Oh my gosh, this guy’s a monster.” We didn’t want to talk about it. We tried to be cool. But, I’m sorry, we’d never seen anything like this. And we’ve all seen everything in the game. You want to look up determination in the dictionary? It’d be LeBron James. It was the greatest display of will that I saw in my entire career because of the circumstances, because of the consequences, because of the team we played. The Celtics had no shot that night. I had never seen anything like it, even to this day.

In my mind, he’s the greatest player of all time. I’m biased, I know that, but I’m allowed to be. And I know we said this with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, we said this with Wilt Chamberlain, we said this with Michael Jordan, but I don’t think we’ll see someone like LeBron James ever again.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports