LeBron trading card could fetch record price at auction

Through Wednesday afternoon, bidding was at $1.7 million. The auction continues through June 25.

Panini created only five “Triple Logoman” cards, and James’ further stands out as the lone one featuring three patches from a single player. The hunt was frenzied, with even rapper Drake getting involved and purchasing packs with hopes of landing the James card.

The card was found earlier this year, and Goldin got the right to handle its sale.

James already can say he’s been the featured athlete on the highest-priced basketball trading card in history. A card from his rookie season sold for $5.2 million last year.

“It’s got a reasonable shot of passing $5.2 million,” Goldin said. “This, to me, is an iconic card, and if it can break that record, it just shows people how valuable trading cards can be and that it does not have to be 100 years old. I think it’s really going to encourage people to go out to their local stores, go out to their hobby shops, go out to the Targets and Walmarts and buy packs of cards and rip them open trying to find the next golden ticket.”

James is No. 2 on the NBA's career scoring list, and on pace to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot next season.

