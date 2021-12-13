LeBron scores 30, Lakers top Magic 106-94 for 5th win in 7

Los Angeles' 23 straight points comprised its longest run of the season, and the Lakers turned a small halftime deficit into a 25-point lead while holding Orlando without a field goal for 9:48. James scored 13 points in the first four minutes after halftime, slicing up Orlando's defense with 3-pointers and dunks alike while also making two crowd-pleasing blocks at the rim.

Neither team took a substantial lead in a first half highlighted by James' spectacular chase-down block of R.J. Hampton's layup attempt in the second quarter. The Magic hit nine 3-pointers during the first half in another significant step for one of the NBA's worst-shooting and lowest-scoring teams.

TIP-INS

Magic: Rookie guard Jalen Suggs missed his sixth straight game with a broken right thumb. ... Gary Harris was limited to six points in 33 minutes on just five shots.

Lakers: Dwight Howard made his third start of the season against the team that drafted him in 2004 and employed him for eight years before he became an NBA vagabond. The center, who turned 36 last Wednesday, had five points and four rebounds. ... Carmelo Anthony scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Lakers: At the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Caption Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez (33) struggles to a ball next Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, reacts next to Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross after making a slam dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez (33) shoots under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) and Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) fight for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu