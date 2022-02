LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

Barrett scored a career-high 36 points, and Julius Randle had 32 points and 16 rebounds for New York. The Knicks have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Los Angeles trailed 71-56 at halftime before rallying in the third quarter, outscoring the Knicks 31-13. The Lakers were down 75-61 less than 2 1/2 minutes into the quarter before going on a 21-6 run over a nearly six-minute span to take the lead.

Monk had 10 points during the run, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Davis scored four, including a driving layup with 3:50 remaining to give the Lakers an 82-80 lead. Los Angeles took an 87-84 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lakers extended extend their lead to 108-99 with 2:22 remaining, before the Knicks went on a 13-3 run and forced overtime. Barrett fueled the run with seven points, including a 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds remaining that tied the score at 111-all. James had a chance to win it, but missed a 3-pointer in the final second.

New York came out firing and led 11-0 in the first 1:42. The Knicks led 42-29 at the end of the first quarter after Barrett and Randle combined to go 10 of 12 from the field and score 29 points.

The Knicks extended their lead to 68-47 with 1:57 remaining in the first half on a running dunk by Randle before the Lakers went on a 9-3 run to get within 15 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Knicks: It was the first time this season New York has put up 40 or more points in the first quarter. It is the most points they scored in the first 12 minutes since they had 45 against the Clippers on Jan. 5, 2020. ... Randle was called for a technical foul with 28.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Lakers: Davis tied a season high with seven offensive rebounds. ... The 45 points in the first quarter were the most allowed in the first quarter in Vogel's three-seasons. ... Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) and Dwight Howard (back tightness) missed the game due to injuries.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Utah on Monday night.

Lakers: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, dunks as New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, passes while under pressure from New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, left, rejects a shot by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, left, snoots as Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill