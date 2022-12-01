LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments

“But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, the photo, and I know it was years and years ago, and we all make mistakes, I get it. It seems like it’s just been buried under, like, ‘Oh, it happened. OK. We just move on.’ And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven’t received that question from you guys."

Irving was suspended for an eventual eight games by the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season after the guard — a former teammate of James' with the Cleveland Cavaliers — tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material.

James was asked by reporters about that last month, and he made clear that he thought Irving made a significant mistake.

“There’s no place in this world for it,” James said in November. “Nobody can benefit from that and I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people. ... We as humans, none of us are perfect. But I hope he understands how what he did and the actions that he took were just harmful to a lot of people.”

Jones told reporters last week that he was at that school entrance as “a curious kid." He was 14 at the time.

“That was, gosh, 65 years ago, and (I was a) curious kid," Jones said. “I didn’t know at the time the monumental event really that was going on. And I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that."

