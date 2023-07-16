X

LeBron James will return to No. 23 next season after switching from No. 6

Nation & World
42 minutes ago
LeBron James is not only coming back for a 21st season, he’s coming back in his original uniform number

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is not only coming back for a 21st season, he's coming back in his original uniform number.

James will return to No. 23 next season, a move the Los Angeles Lakers revealed Saturday by tweeting a picture of his back with James' name and number showing on the gold jersey.

James has alternated between No. 23 and No. 6 after wearing 23 when he entered the NBA in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was in No. 6 while becoming the NBA's career scoring leader last season, a number now retired by the league following the death of Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell.

Rich Paul, James' agent, told ESPN that James decided to make the switch out of respect for Russell.

James said Wednesday during the broadcast of the ESPY Awards that he would continue playing next season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Brittney Griner makes emotional and dominant return to the WNBA...
2
US Rep. George Santos repays himself $85K raised from lackluster...
3
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on...
4
6 bodies pulled from flooded tunnel in South Korea as heavy rains cause...
5
The Iowa caucuses are six months away. Some Republicans worry Trump may...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top