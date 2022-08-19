BreakingNews
Police still seek Middletown man who rammed cruiser, escaped
journal-news logo
X

LeBron James, Wade produce doc on 2008 Olympic 'Redeem Team'

FILE - Kobe Bryant, from left, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, of the U.S. Olympic basketball team, are surrounded by photographers as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Kobe Bryant, from left, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, of the U.S. Olympic basketball team, are surrounded by photographers as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men's basketball team known as the "Redeem Team,” with executive producers including LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix this fall.

“The Redeem Team” will debut Oct. 7 on Netflix, the streaming service announced Friday. The film is Netflix's first collaboration with the International Olympic Committee. With behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the players and coach Mike Krzyzewski, the documentary chronicles the 2008 team's bid for gold in the Beijing games after a disappointing bronze finish at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Kobe Bryant was captain of the 2008 team, which also included James, Wade, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. The team, whose nickname referenced the fabled 1992 “Dream Team,” beat Spain in the gold medal game.

“The Redeem Team” is directed by Jon Weinbach, a producer on Netflix's 2020 documentary series on Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance.”

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - USA's Kobe Bryant (10) leaps on top of teammates as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing on Aug. 24, 2008. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: Dusan Vranic

FILE - USA's Kobe Bryant (10) leaps on top of teammates as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing on Aug. 24, 2008. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: Dusan Vranic

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - USA's Kobe Bryant (10) leaps on top of teammates as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing on Aug. 24, 2008. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: Dusan Vranic

Credit: Dusan Vranic

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE The U.S. Olympic basketball team celebrates after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, on Aug. 24, 2008. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: Dusan Vranic

FILE The U.S. Olympic basketball team celebrates after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, on Aug. 24, 2008. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: Dusan Vranic

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE The U.S. Olympic basketball team celebrates after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, on Aug. 24, 2008. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: Dusan Vranic

Credit: Dusan Vranic

In Other News
1
Source: CBS extends Champions League deal for $250M a year
2
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial
3
Nicaraguan police detain bishop, other priests in raid
4
Islamic State 'Beatle' gets life term for US hostage deaths
5
Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top