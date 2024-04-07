LeBron James to miss Lakers' key showdown with Minnesota due to flu-like symptoms

By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
0 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is sitting out of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against Minnesota on Sunday night due to flu-like symptoms.

The Lakers announced three hours before tipoff that James would miss his 11th game of the season. Los Angeles has gone 6-4 without the top scorer in NBA history in its lineup.

James had 24 points and 12 assists Saturday while the Lakers beat Cleveland 116-97 for their ninth victory in 10 games. The win finally moved the Lakers into eighth place in the Western Conference standings for the first time since late December, even though Los Angeles is on a 26-12 surge since midseason.

The 39-year-old James has been outstanding in his 21st NBA season, averaging 25.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds in 68 games.

