LeBron James to miss Lakers' final 2 games with ankle injury

James passed Karl Malone for second place on the NBA’s career scoring list on March 19. With 37,062 points, he trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his 38,387 points for the top spot in league history.

James also averaged 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in his 19th season. He will make nearly $44.5 million next season in the final year of his contract with the Lakers.

Although he has racked up impressive stats while defying his age, James will miss the playoffs for only the second time since 2005 because of the Lakers' major struggles in the second half of the season. He missed the postseason in his first season with the Lakers in 2018-19.

Los Angeles (31-49) has lost eight consecutive games and is 10-30 since Jan. 7. Anthony Davis returned to the lineup April 1 after missing six weeks with the latest in his long series of injuries over the past two seasons after the Lakers won their franchise's 17th championship in the Florida bubble.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' Carmelo Anthony, left, sits on the bench with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, right, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu