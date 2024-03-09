LeBron James sits out Lakers' showdown with Milwaukee Bucks due to his balky ankle

James' ankle has bothered him all season long, and it forced him to miss each of the Lakers' games around the All-Star break. He then limped off the court in pain with about four minutes left in Los Angeles' 130-120 home loss to Sacramento on Wednesday night.

James dismissed the injury after the game, saying it was “just something I’ve been dealing with.”

James has been featured on the Lakers' injury report all season, with the team usually waiting until shortly before game time to announce whether he will play that night. James was ruled out against the Bucks more than four hours before tipoff, suggesting the injury has flared up more significantly.

James has been outstanding in his 21st NBA season, averaging 25.3 points, 8.0 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. He reached 40,000 career points last weekend during a loss to Denver.

