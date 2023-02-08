LeBron James chases NBA history on a star-filled night in LA

The crowd was in its seats far earlier than normal in Los Angeles, and James got numerous ovations before the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder got rolling. The fans then stood when he touched the ball on the Lakers’ opening possession, and they groaned when he missed his first two shots and elected to pass.

Each Lakers possession seemed weighted with anticipation, and James has always thrived under such pressure: He hit a 3-pointer with 7:06 left in the first quarter for his first bucket, and he kept playing after getting hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow moments later.

Lakers fans are no strangers to witnessing historic moments, and they turned out ferociously for the chance to see a once-in-a-generation achievement.

The moment was irresistible to fans like Aaron Sanchez, one of the hundreds of jersey-clad Lakers faithful patiently taking turns posing in front of the statue of Abdul-Jabbar that stands on the plaza in front of the Lakers' downtown arena.

Sanchez shares a set of two season tickets with a few friends and family, and he already had the seats for Tuesday's game months before anyone could predict the magic day. He turned down a friend's offer of $200 to swap the Thunder seats, but he's out of luck if James waits until Thursday to break the record, since those tickets belong to a different friend.

“It's basketball history, and that's what the Lakers are all about,” Sanchez said. “LeBron is already one of the greatest Lakers ever, and getting this record in a Lakers uniform just makes it more certain. He was our leader after Kobe (Bryant) died, and he's our leader now.”

Indeed, James has already earned a special place in Lakers fans' hearts over his five seasons in purple and gold. Several months before he won the franchise's 17th championship in the Florida bubble, he truly became a part of Lakers lore with his inspirational words and steady leadership in the wake of Bryant's death in a helicopter crash.

Inside the building, dozens of celebrities gathered to witness history: Denzel Washington, Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, LL Cool J, Usher, Andy Garcia and countless others. Dozens of basketball greats also turned out, including Lakers heroes James Worthy and Bob McAdoo along with Dwyane Wade.

The biggest star in the crowd was Abdul-Jabbar, who has verbally sparred with James in public over issues not directly related to basketball. The Lakers legend known to all as Cap wasn't about to miss history.

