journal-news logo
X

LeBron James back in action for Lakers in Boston

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) goes up to shoot against Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Caption
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) goes up to shoot against Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
LeBron James was back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night against the Boston Celtics after missing eight game because of an abdominal strain

BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James was back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night against the Boston Celtics after missing eight game because of an abdominal strain.

After the 36-year-old James finished a shooting session and walked off the court about an hour before the game, the Lakers tweeted that “The King has arrived … and will play.” They team later added: “He's back.”

Earlier, coach Frank Vogel said James was a game-time decision.

The Lakers went 3-5 without James.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Caption
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

In Other News
1
Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal fraud trial
2
Wildfires torched up to a fifth of all giant sequoia trees
3
Jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shootings
4
US OKs gold mine exploratory drilling in eastern Idaho
5
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top