LeBron and Bronny James expected to play together for second time in a Cleveland homecoming vs Cavs

When Bronny James was little, he ran through the hallways and rode the elevators inside Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse while his famous dad played games
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James and his son LeBron James Jr. during a post game interview Saturday May 10, 2008, after the Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 108-84 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James and his son LeBron James Jr. during a post game interview Saturday May 10, 2008, after the Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 108-84 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP, File)
Nation & World
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — When Bronny James was little, he ran through the hallways and rode the elevators inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse while his famous dad played games.

On Wednesday, he'll likely join him on the court.

Bronny James is expected to play in his second pro game alongside his dad, LeBron James, when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James spent 11 seasons over two stints with the Cavs, leading them to the 2016 title before leaving as a free agent two years later. Last week, the 39-year-old superstar and his 20-year-old son became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game.

They checked in together in the second quarter of a 110-103 win in the season opener against Minnesota. The much-anticipated moment fulfilled a dream for both, and will now be followed by another meaningful one.

"It’s definitely going to be very special to be back home and be able to run the floor with my son who spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for 11 years,” LeBron James said following Monday's game in Phoenix.

Bronny James didn't score in his debut, missing both shots and grabbing one rebound in three minutes on the floor. He hasn't played since, and the rookie is expected to join the club's G-League team, the South Bay Lakers, after this five-game road trip ends on Nov. 6 in Memphis.

LeBron James was in his second season with the Cavs when he and his wife, Savannah, welcomed the third of their three children. Bronny James will make his first appearance in Cleveland one day after the 21st anniversary of his dad's pro debut.

On Oct. 29, 2002, LeBron James scored 25 points with nine assists and six rebounds against Sacramento.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

FILE - LeBron James Jr., right, watches the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat with his mother, Savannah Brinson, center, and grandmother Gloria James, left, during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2007, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - LeBron James Jr. dances on the court during a time out as his dad Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, and Cavaliers' Drew Gooden watch in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 23, 2007, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers forward and NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James, center, stands with his family, girfriend, Savannah Brinson, left, in white, son, LeBron Jr., foreground left, James mother Gloria, right, holding James son Bryce, after the NBA MVP award ceremony for James on the University of Akron campus in Akron, Ohio, Sunday, May 2, 2010. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Bronny James (9) stand on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and his son, guard Bronny James warm up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James shoots as forward LeBron James (23) watches on before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - After accepting the NBA Most Valuable Player award during a ceremony at James' alma mater, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, in Akron, Ohio, Monday, May 4, 2009, Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James hands the trophy to his son Lebron Jr., 4, as James girlfriend Savannah Brinson and their youngest son Bryce look on. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

