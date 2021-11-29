Lebanon's president in Qatar for talks over Gulf crisis

Aoun told Qatar’s Al-Raya daily that in face-to-face meetings, he will call on the country's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to invest in the reconstruction of Beirut’s port that was destroyed last year in a massive blast. Aoun also said he would seek an investment in other infrastructure projects, including electricity, that is cut for much of the day in Lebanon.

Qatar has one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world and had been a major investor in Lebanon in the past.

However many countries have refused to invest in Lebanon or offer assistance to its government before it implements major reforms to fight the corruption and mismanagement that sparked the economic meltdown in 2019.

On Tuesday, Aoun will attend the opening ceremony of the FIFA Arab Cup in which 16 teams will compete. The 19-day tournament is an opportunity for the world to witness Qatar’s new stadiums that will host the World Cup next year.

Aoun’s visit came as scores of protesters blocked major roads in Lebanon Monday to express anger against the country’s political class for the worsening economic crisis and harsh living conditions.

The road closures with burning tires were mainly in the capital Beirut, the northern city of Tripoli, the southern port city of Sidon and the eastern Bekaa valley.

Lebanon’s economic crisis deteriorated in recent weeks with the Lebanese pound hitting new lows of 25,800 to the U.S. dollar eradicating purchase power of most the country’s residents who get paid in pounds. The minimum monthly wage is 675,000 pounds or ($27).

Caption Army soldiers in a military vehicle pass by burning tires lit by protesters during a protest against the increasing prices of consumer goods and the crash of local currency in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

