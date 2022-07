Lebanon's Baalbek festival back, despite economic collapse

Since 1956, the Baalbek International Festival has hosted icons from Lebanon and the rest of the world, including world-renowned artists like French singer Charles Aznavour in 1999, English musician Sting in 2001, France’s Johnny Hallyday in 2003 and tenor Placido Domingo a year later. It was also home to concerts by Lebanon’s diva Fayrouz and Egypt’s Umm Kulthum.

The festival suffered a 23-year hiatus during Lebanon’s civil war and resumed in 1997. Both residents and tourists attended in large numbers every summer. This year, the festival comes at a challenging time as Lebanon struggled with an unprecedented economic crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern history.

For many among the audience — which also included Lebanese officials and foreign dignitaries — the evening was a welcome escape.

“Baalbek is back, and we want Lebanon to return to the way we used to know it, which is the Lebanon of art, culture, openness, and moderation,” said former lawmaker Henri Helou.

Combined Shape Caption French Pianist Simon Ghraichy performs next to French-Iranian dancer Rana Gorgani during a concert in the ancient northeastern city of Baalbek, Lebanon, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Lebanon's renowned Baalbek Festival is back, held in front of a live audience for the first time in two years amid an ongoing economic meltdown. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar Combined Shape Caption French Pianist Simon Ghraichy performs next to French-Iranian dancer Rana Gorgani during a concert in the ancient northeastern city of Baalbek, Lebanon, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Lebanon's renowned Baalbek Festival is back, held in front of a live audience for the first time in two years amid an ongoing economic meltdown. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

