Lebanon resumes contacts with IMF over bailout program

Days after the default in March last year, the government said Lebanon will stop paying all maturing Eurobonds in foreign currencies that are believed to be worth about $30 billion. Lebanon’s total debt is about $90 billion, of which about $60 billion are in the Lebanese pound, making it one of the highest in the world.

The situation has become much worse since with billions of dollars of foreign currency reserves spent on subsidies and the crash of the Lebanese pound left more than 70% of Lebanon’s population of 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees, in poverty, according to the U.N..

The Finance Ministry said Lebanon’s government led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterates its commitment to a “fair and comprehensive solution” for all creditors.

The World Bank said in June that Lebanon’s severe economic and financial crisis is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in more than 150 years.

The World Bank said Lebanon’s gross domestic product is projected to contract 9.5% in 2021, after shrinking by 20.3% in 2020 and 6.7% the year before.