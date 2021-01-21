Lebanon extends lockdown into February as virus numbers rise

The steep rise in infections and deaths comes despite the strict lockdown in place since Jan. 14. On Thursday, the government decided to extend that lockdown, which was due to expire Feb. 1, by a week.

The government vowed to re-examine some exemptions amid an outcry from industrialists and businessmen about the impact of closures on the economy.

The health committee consulting with the government on the national plan had recommended a two-week extension of the lockdown.

“Lifting or easing the lockdown at this time will surely lead to a collapse of the health system and result in more deaths. This is unacceptable and unconscionable,” tweeted Dr. Firass Abiad, head of the public hospital leading the fight against the pandemic.

Before the pandemic hit last year, Lebanon was already experiencing a crippling economic and financial crisis that had sparked protests, bank closures and restrictions on capital movement amid a deep foreign currency crunch.

The crisis, coupled with coronavirus restrictions, has sent nearly half of the population into poverty, increased unemployment and forced many businesses to shut or leave the country.

During the holidays, the government eased some restrictions in place hoping to give the economy a boost. Many blame that brief relaxation of measures for the steep rise in infections.

