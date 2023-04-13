Lebanese judge lifts travel ban for central bank governor

A delegation of European investigators from France, Germany, and Luxembourg arrived in Beirut in January to interrogate Salameh and others from Lebanon's financial and banking sector, some of them his close associates, in a money laundering investigation of some $330 million. The investigators are slated to return to Lebanon later this month.

In March last year, authorities in the three countries froze more than $130 million in assets linked to the investigation.

Salameh — who has been in office for nearly three decades, with his term set to expire in July — was once touted as the guardian of Lebanon’s monetary stability and praised for steering the country’s finances through post-war recovery and bouts of unrest. But he has come under intense scrutiny since the small Mediterranean nation’s economic meltdown began in late 2019, with many experts now questioning his monetary policies.

The Lebanese pound, which was for many years pegged to the dollar at a rate of 1,500 pounds to $1, now trades at close to 100,000 pounds for $1 on the black market, which is the operational exchange rate for conducting most business, while the official rate is set at 15,000 pounds to the dollar.