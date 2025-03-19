Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's meals recalled for 'wood-like material' linked to choking

Nestle officials said they are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Agriculture Department and investigating the source of the wood-like material. The company said it launched the recall after consumers reported the problem, including at least one potential choking incident.

Consumers should check batch codes and best-before dates in the company's recall listing to identify the effected products. The 10-digit batch code is printed on the side of product packages.

Don't prepare or consume the products; instead, return them to the store where they were purchased for a replacement or refund. Contact Nestle USA at (800) 681-1676 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday with any questions.

