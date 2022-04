LEADING OFF: White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez injured again

Jiménez was sent for an MRI, but manager Tony La Russa said the team doesn’t feel the injury is season-ending. The hope is the recovery won’t be as long as it took him to come back last season.

“Thinking about what he’s going to go through and deny a chance to play, it just breaks your heart,” La Russa said.

CROWD CONTROL

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees go for a three-game sweep of Cleveland — one day after some fans in the notoriously rowdy right-field bleachers at Yankee Stadium pelted Guardians outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after New York rallied for a 6-5 win.

Yankees stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other New York players rushed toward the wall in right-center field, trying to calm the crowd. Security personnel joined the effort to quell the disturbance.

Cole (0-0, 6.35 ERA) pitched a career-low 1 2/3 innings last time out in Detroit. He matched his career high of five walks and allowed two runs and one hit, throwing just 37 of 68 pitches for strikes.

SLIDING

The Cincinnati Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016, and next up is St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright (2-1, 2.81 ERA) in the finale of their weekend series against the visiting Cardinals. Wainwright is 10-15 with a 5.29 ERA in 36 career appearances against the Reds. It’s his only losing record against a major league team in which he has more than one recorded decision.

After splitting its opening four-game series at Atlanta, Cincinnati has been swept by the Guardians, Dodgers and Padres and has lost the first two games of the series with St. Louis. Nick Lodolo (0-2, 8.00 ERA) tries for his first big league win when he goes up against the Cardinals.

PRIME TIME

Bryce Harper and the Phillies host Milwaukee at night in the finale of a three-game series. Philadelphia sends Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.52 ERA) to the mound against Brewers lefty Eric Lauer (1-3, 3.48). Milwaukee's pitching staff has a 2.32 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 62 innings over the past seven games. Harper, last year's NL MVP, is batting .345 with six RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

ON THE MEND

One day after Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera surpassed 3,000 career hits, the Tigers hope to have star shortstop Javier Báez back from a sore right thumb. Báez took batting practice Saturday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list against Colorado.

O'S WOES

Orioles lefty John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening-day starter.

Means announced the news on social media Saturday, a day before his 29th birthday.

“After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he posted on Twitter. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year.”

An All-Star in 2019, Means was 0-0 in two starts this season, giving up three runs in eight innings.

Last May, Means pitched a no-hitter against Seattle. He finished 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA last season, leading a staff that had the worst ERA in the majors.

