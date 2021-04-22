LEADING OFF: Padres-Dodgers back at it, Astros struggling

Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán (0-2, 9.00 ERA) will rejoin the club from the alternate training site to make his third start after missing all of 2020 serving a ban for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy. Germán struggled in outings against Toronto and Tampa Bay before being sent down, allowing seven runs and four homers over seven innings. He’ll face the Indians and righty Aaron Civale (3-0, 2.18) in the opener of a four-game series at Cleveland.

STRUGGLING 'STROS

Alex Cobb (1-0, 4.63 ERA) makes his third start for his new team when the Los Angeles Angels begin a four-game series at Houston. The slumping Astros have lost nine of 10. Houston also was 7-10 last year before winning eight in a row and eventually reaching Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

“We’re 3 1/2 games back, 17 games into a season that’s 162 games long. Just get to work, get back into rhythm,” third baseman Alex Bregman said.

Cristian Javier (1-0, 2.08) gets the ball for the Astros in a matchup of AL West teams.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Yankees' Domingo German pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara