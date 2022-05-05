LEADING OFF: Mets-Phils again, Hinch vs Houston, Ohtani a go

Both benches were warned, and Schwarber eventually grounded out. López then plunked Alec Bohm with a 1-2 changeup, but was not ejected.

The next day, López (three games) and Mets manager Buck Showalter (one game) were handed suspensions by Major League Baseball. An appeal was filed by López, who had already been optioned back to Triple-A.

Aaron Nola (1-3, 3.90) pitches for the Phillies in the opener of a four-game series. Taijuan Walker (0-0, 0.00) makes his third start of the season for the Mets — all against Philadelphia. New York has won four of six meetings this year, and the NL East rivals will play a whopping 13 times by the end of May.

I REMEMBER YOU

Houston opens a four-game series at home against former manager A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers. Hinch guided the Astros to two AL pennants and a World Series title before getting fired in the wake of the team’s illegal sign-stealing scandal.

He was replaced by Dusty Baker, who this week became the 12th manager in major league history to reach 2,000 wins — and the first Black man to accomplish the feat.

Houston hopes star second baseman Jose Altuve is feeling better after fouling a ball off his groin area during Wednesday’s win over Seattle. Altuve initially remained in the game but later exited with right groin soreness.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera has 3,005 hits, two behind Tigers great Al Kaline for 31st place on the career list.

OHTANI AT FENWAY

Shohei Ohtani is expected back on the mound for the Angels in the finale of a series at Fenway Park after dealing with tightness in his groin this week.

Ohtani was held out of the lineup Monday against Boston but started as the designated hitter Tuesday and Wednesday. The AL MVP has slumped at the plate early this season but looked sharp on the mound recently, going 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings.

NL SHOWDOWN

Giants ace Logan Webb (3-1, 3.26 ERA) gave up a career-most 11 hits to Washington in his previous outing, a setback he’ll try to shake off in the opener of a series against St. Louis. He’ll oppose Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas (1-1, 1.52), who pitched into the eighth inning against Arizona last time out but still lost a 2-0 decision.

CINCINNATI BLUES

The slumping Cincinnati Reds (3-21) are piling up losses on and off the field.

Already with by far the worst record in the majors, the Reds removed outfielders Tyler Naquin and Nick Senzel from the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee and placed both on the injured list. They were added without injury designations, an indication that both are sidelined with COVID-19-related issues.

Star first baseman Joey Votto was added to the IL for COVID-19 on Tuesday, although manager David Bell said Votto hadn’t tested positive at that point. Bell said Wednesday that Votto would likely be out for “more than a couple of days.”

Rookie fireballer Hunter Greene will start Cincinnati’s series finale against the Brewers. After throwing a pitch-tracking-era record 39 fastballs over 100 mph on April 16, his velocity has slipped, averaging 95.8 and 96.7 mph in his past two starts.

___

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, April 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Detroit Tigers manager A. J. Hinch watches their game against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. Twins won 5-0. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. is honored before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Houston. Baker won his 2,000th career game as a manager Tuesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani stretches in the outfield before the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani watches a pitch to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb works against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani sits in the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)