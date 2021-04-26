LEADING OFF: Braves try to do better with bats, Burnes tough

Zach Davies (1-2, 8.80) starts for Chicago in the series opener at Atlanta.

The Diamondbacks off Monday. Merrill Kelly (1-2, 7.71) pitches on Tuesday when Arizona hosts San Diego.

BURNESING UP

Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes looks to build on his impressive start and amazing K/W ratio when he gets the ball for the opener of a three-game home series against Miami.

Burnes has struck out 40 this season without a single walk. He takes a scoreless streak of 18 innings into the matchup.

“The biggest thing that I’ve done this offseason is the mindset," Burnes said. “It can be 3-0, I really don’t care. For me, it’s 0-0, it's 0-1, it's 0-2, I’m attacking. In pitcher’s counts, I’m going at hitters.”

Trevor Rogers pitches for Miami. Rogers is the first left-handed starter Milwaukee has faced this season. The last team to open a season with 21 or more consecutive games without facing a lefty starter was the Rockies at 23 games in 2006.

SHOHEI’S SKILLS

A day after hitting his MLB high-tying seventh home run to beat Houston, Angels star Shohei Ohtani takes the mound at Texas to face the Rangers.

Ohtani is 0-0 with a 1.04 ERA in two starts. He’s walked 11 in 8 2/3 innings, but has allowed just three hits and has struck out 14, helped by his 100 mph heat.

Ohtani has homered in two straight games. His weekend at Minute Maid Park also included his first appearance as an outfielder.

Los Angeles expects outfielder Mike Trout back in the lineup after missing three games in a row because of a bruised left elbow.

“In spite of being banged up a little bit ... we’ll get it right,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We’ve got to get the right guys back out on the field.”

SEEING RED

Cincinnati has lost seven in row going into its series at Dodger Stadium. The Reds’ skid is their worst since an eight-game slide from March 31-April 7, 2019.

Manager David Bell was ejected in their latest loss, 5-2 at St. Louis on Sunday.

Right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-1, 1.74) starts for the Reds against Los Angeles lefty Julio Urías (3-0, 2.81). Left-handed hitters are just 3 for 43 this season against Mahle with 20 strikeouts this season.

___

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman swings for a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a double header, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, watches his home run hit in front of Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke