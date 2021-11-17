Leading Cuban activist, wife make surprise trip to Spain

García and his wife Dayana Prieto arrived in Madrid at 13:00 GMT on tourist visas, a Spanish government spokesman told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to be identified by name in media reports, in line with government rules.

Garcia was one of the organizers of a protest on Monday in Cuba that was suppressed by government supporters. Organizers complained that their homes were surrounded so they couldn’t go out, while others said they were warned by Cuban police that they would be arrested if they took to the streets.