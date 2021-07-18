Leaders talk peace as Afghans battle chaos and uncertainty

But there are no signs that either side has softened its position, even as the highest-level delegation ever sent by Kabul, headed by Abdullah Abdullah, the chief of the country's national reconciliation council, is in Doha to jumpstart peace negotiations that have lay dormant for months.

Akhunzada's statement refers repeatedly to the Islamic Emirate and yet that name is a source of contention. Earlier this year in Moscow the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan signed a joint statement saying they did not support a return to the Islamic Emirate and yet the Taliban have been steadfast in their refusal to accept the Islamic Republic as Afghanistan's name.

Akhunzada's statement referred to the imposition of an Islamic system without explaining what that meant and how that differed from the system of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

He promised to support education, but for girls he said the “Islamic Emirate will . . . strive to create an appropriate environment for female education within the framework of sublime Islamic law.”

He didn't say how that differed from the educational institutions that have been created over the last 20 years and whether women would be allowed the freedom to work outside their home and move freely without accompanied by a male relative.

He said the Taliban have ordered their commanders to treat civilians with care, to protect institutions and infrastructure, yet cases have emerged of schools being burned and women restricted to their homes and some government buildings even blown up.

The Taliban have denied reports of destruction by their commanders saying that the footage being shown is old and accuses the government of propaganda.

Meanwhile in Doha a first round of talks was held on Saturday, with a second round to start late Sunday afternoon.

Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is also in Doha and at a conference last week in Tashkent expressed a hope for a reduction in violence and possibly a three-day cease-fire over the Eid holidays.

With the U.S. withdrawal more than 95% complete, Afghanistan's future seems mired in uncertainty.