Leader of Albania's main opposition Democratic party resigns

Lulzim Basha said he had decided to resign as chairman of the Democratic Party “in order to assist in the resurrection and the unity of the Democrats.”

Basha’s firing of former party leader Sali Berisha from the parliamentary group in September sparked an internal party fight between them. Berisha created a group seeking to remove Basha from the post, accusing him of being a “hostage” of Prime Minister Edi Rama of the left-wing Socialist Party.