Laxalt's Nevada win sets up fierce race for Senate control

Nevada was one of several states that held elections Tuesday, about midway through a primary season that could reshape American politics. The results offered warnings for both parties.

In south Texas, Democrats lost a long-held seat in the U.S. House. They are likely to regain it in November, but Tuesday's results were a reminder that the party's standing is at risk of slipping among Latinos.

Trump, meanwhile, helped a South Carolina state lawmaker take out five-term incumbent Rep. Tom Rice, who backed the former president's second impeachment last year. While the win could help Trump regain momentum after setbacks in a series of races last month, it happened in a rural, solidly Republican congressional district. Another incumbent that the former president sought to defeat in a neighboring district, Rep. Nancy Mace, held back the challenger, attracting some of the suburban moderates who bolted from the GOP during the Trump era.

Speaking to reporters after the results came in, Mace sought to strike a tone of consensus, pledging to “work with anyone who’s willing to work with me, full stop.”

For his part, Trump posted a statement on his social media platform saying Mace’s challenger, Katie Arrington, was a “long shot” who ran a “great race.” He offered his congratulations to Mace, who he said should easily prevail over a Democrat in the fall.

Still, much of the attention Tuesday was on Nevada.

Laxalt entered the primary with strong name recognition after serving for four years as Nevada’s attorney general. The grandson of former U.S. Sen. Paul Laxalt, he campaigned unsuccessfully for governor in 2018.

But perhaps most importantly in GOP circles, he's got ties to Trump. Laxalt worked on Trump's reelection campaign and promoted his lies about election fraud in the state after the 2020 election, including spearheading legal challenges to the vote-counting process. Trump in turn hosted Laxalt for a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and appeared in a campaign ad for Laxalt.

Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election were laced throughout the campaign. Last fall, Laxalt began raising fears of voter fraud in 2022 and talked about preemptively mounting legal challenges “to try to tighten up the election.”

Laxalt had insisted in 2020 that ineligible and dead voters cast ballots in the presidential election in Nevada, despite the state’s Republican secretary of state insisting that the results showing Biden’s victory were accurate and reliable.

Brown, to the surprise of many in the state, won the endorsement of the Nevada Republican Party at a convention vote in late April and a straw poll of the Las Vegas-area GOP at a May gathering. Recent polls showed him closing in on Laxalt, though the state, with a transient population and many late-shift workers due to the state’s tourism and casino industry, is considered fickle for pollsters.

Laxalt is now focused on trying to defeat Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate and successor of the late Sen. Harry Reid. She is making her first reelection bid as Democrats broadly are facing headwinds this year, particularly when it comes to the economy. In Nevada, high prices for gas are acutely felt by residents of Las Vegas’ sprawling suburbs or those commuting from far-flung rural areas.

Those same factors could imperil the reelection of Nevada's Democratic governor, Sisolak. He will face Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County, who also earned a coveted endorsement from Trump.

___

Price reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York, Meg Kinnard in Charleston, South Carolina and Gabe Stern in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

Combined Shape Caption Clark County Sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor Joe Lombardo speaks at an election night party Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption Clark County Sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor Joe Lombardo speaks at an election night party Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Combined Shape Caption South Carolina Rep. Russell Fry celebrates his win over U.S. Rep. Tom Rice for his congressional seat in the Republican primary, at the 8th Avenue Tiki Bar in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Tuesday, June 14, 2022.(Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP) Credit: Jason Lee Credit: Jason Lee Combined Shape Caption South Carolina Rep. Russell Fry celebrates his win over U.S. Rep. Tom Rice for his congressional seat in the Republican primary, at the 8th Avenue Tiki Bar in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Tuesday, June 14, 2022.(Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP) Credit: Jason Lee Credit: Jason Lee

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina speaks to reporters at her election night event after defeating former state Rep. Katie Arrington in the 1st District primary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Arrington had the backing of former President Donald Trump, who backed Mace during her 2020 run but soured on her following her criticism of him following the Capitol violence in 2021. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) Credit: Meg Kinnard Credit: Meg Kinnard Combined Shape Caption U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina speaks to reporters at her election night event after defeating former state Rep. Katie Arrington in the 1st District primary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Arrington had the backing of former President Donald Trump, who backed Mace during her 2020 run but soured on her following her criticism of him following the Capitol violence in 2021. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) Credit: Meg Kinnard Credit: Meg Kinnard

Combined Shape Caption Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt celebrates his victory with family, friends and supporters at the Tamarack Casino in Reno, Nev., Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Credit: Tom R. Smedes Credit: Tom R. Smedes Combined Shape Caption Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt celebrates his victory with family, friends and supporters at the Tamarack Casino in Reno, Nev., Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Credit: Tom R. Smedes Credit: Tom R. Smedes

Combined Shape Caption Nevada Republican Senate hopeful Sam Brown, a retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient, stands in a campaign office Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption Nevada Republican Senate hopeful Sam Brown, a retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient, stands in a campaign office Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Combined Shape Caption Ward 5 voters in Auburn vote at the Girl's and Boy's Club Tuesday in New Auburn, Maine. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP) Credit: Andree Kehn Credit: Andree Kehn Combined Shape Caption Ward 5 voters in Auburn vote at the Girl's and Boy's Club Tuesday in New Auburn, Maine. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP) Credit: Andree Kehn Credit: Andree Kehn

Combined Shape Caption A pole worker lays out "I Voted" stickers at a polling place Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption A pole worker lays out "I Voted" stickers at a polling place Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Combined Shape Caption Washoe County voters line up inside a gymnasium at Reed High School in Sparks, Nevada on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to cast their primary election ballots either by making selections on voting machine computer screens or dropping the ballot that was mailed to them into a ballot drop box if they haven't already returned it in the mail. The spotlight in Nevada was on the GOP primary where Republicans will pick nominees to try to unseat Democratic incumbents in the U.S. Senate and governor's mansion in November. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner). Credit: Scott Sonner Credit: Scott Sonner Combined Shape Caption Washoe County voters line up inside a gymnasium at Reed High School in Sparks, Nevada on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to cast their primary election ballots either by making selections on voting machine computer screens or dropping the ballot that was mailed to them into a ballot drop box if they haven't already returned it in the mail. The spotlight in Nevada was on the GOP primary where Republicans will pick nominees to try to unseat Democratic incumbents in the U.S. Senate and governor's mansion in November. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner). Credit: Scott Sonner Credit: Scott Sonner

Combined Shape Caption Serena Sundaram walks out of the polling corral Tuesday, June 14, 2022 to cast her vote at the Auburn Senior Community Center. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP) Credit: Andree Kehn Credit: Andree Kehn Combined Shape Caption Serena Sundaram walks out of the polling corral Tuesday, June 14, 2022 to cast her vote at the Auburn Senior Community Center. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP) Credit: Andree Kehn Credit: Andree Kehn