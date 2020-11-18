Lawyers: Senior royals advised Meghan to write to her father

It said she wrote the letter “in accordance with the advice that she had received.” The document did not name the members of the royal family consulted by Meghan.

Associated Newspapers, which strongly denies the duchess’ allegations, has claimed Meghan had help writing the letter from her and Harry's then-communications director, Jason Knauf, or other palace staff.

Meghan’s lawyers said she showed a draft of the letter to her husband and to Knauf, and that Knauf provided “feedback on the draft but no actual wording.”

Markle, an American actress and star of TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie, was born the following year.

Early this year, the couple announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

Last month, High Court judge Mark Warby agreed to a request by Meghan to postpone the trial of the case by about nine months, from January until fall 2021. The decision followed a hearing held in private, and Warby said the reason for the delay request should be kept confidential.

In a ruling on aspects of the case on Wednesday, Warby said Thomas Markle had not been told the reason for the delay.