Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse

The main lawsuit, filed on behalf of Champlain Towers South victims and family members, contends that work on the adjacent Eighty Seven Park tower damaged and destabilized the Champlain Towers building, which was in dire need of major structural repair. Champlain Towers was in the midst of its 40-year structural review when it partially crumbled to the ground.

Video released by a team of federal investigators showed evidence of extensive corrosion and overcrowded concrete reinforcement in the building.

The collapse triggered lawsuits from victims, families and condo owners, and prompted state and federal investigations. In December, a Florida grand jury issued a lengthy list of recommendations aimed at preventing another condominium collapse, including earlier and more frequent inspections and better waterproofing.

And in February of this year, the Florida House unanimously passed a bill that would require statewide recertification of any condo building above three stories high. The bill would require recertification after 30 years, or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of the coast, and every 10 years thereafter.

At the time of the collapse, Miami-Dade and Broward were the only two of the state’s 67 counties that had condominium recertification programs.

Champlain Towers was located in Surfside, a town just north of Miami Beach. The little-known enclave comprises a mix of older homes and condos similar to the collapsed tower, built decades ago for the middle-class, and recently erected luxury condos drawing the wealthy. That includes former first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who live about a block north of the collapsed condo.

Caption FILE - A giant tarp covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have been working at the Champlain Towers South condo building, as demolition experts were preparing to bring down the precarious still-standing portion, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A nearly $1 billion tentative settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by families of victims and survivors of last June's condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., an attorney said Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption FILE - A giant tarp covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have been working at the Champlain Towers South condo building, as demolition experts were preparing to bring down the precarious still-standing portion, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A nearly $1 billion tentative settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by families of victims and survivors of last June's condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., an attorney said Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. A nearly $1 billion tentative settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by families of victims and survivors of last June's condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., an attorney said Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. A nearly $1 billion tentative settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by families of victims and survivors of last June's condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., an attorney said Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption FILE - Workers walk past the collapsed and subsequently demolished Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A nearly $1 billion tentative settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by families of victims and survivors of last June's condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., an attorney said Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption FILE - Workers walk past the collapsed and subsequently demolished Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A nearly $1 billion tentative settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by families of victims and survivors of last June's condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., an attorney said Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky