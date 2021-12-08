Lawyers deny spy suspect tried to flee US to evade arrest

Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy engineer, is accused of passing on design information about sophisticated Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought represented a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. Diana Toebbe is accused of serving as a lookout during several of the “dead-drop” exchanges at which some of the information was deposited. The identity of the country has not been disclosed.

A judge agreed that the couple was a flight risk based in part on the messages, and ordered them jailed while the case moved forward. But defense lawyers asked Wednesday to reopen the detention hearing, citing additional messages recovered from Jonathan Toebbe's phone at the time of his arrest.

The March 7, 2019, messages included in the defense motion show Diana Toebbe venting “that the entire system is rigged” and telling her husband, “We need to get out.”

After Jonathan Toebbe tries to reassure her that special counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian election interference is due to be released soon, and that Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is facing prison time, his wife responds, “It’s been too long. Nothing has changed. He’s still in power.” She adds, “Manafort got a slap on the wrist. It’s a signal that the entire system is rigged."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Diana Toebbe, who at the time of her arrest was teaching at a private school in Maryland, muses that she was willing to travel anywhere, including “to teach in international schools” or “to take (French President Emmanuel) Macron up on his offer to harbor scientific refugees.”

Prosecutors have until later this month to respond to the defense motion.

