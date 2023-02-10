Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser's dress

Trump has insisted the meeting never happened, including during an October deposition, and his lawyer said the same in his latest court filing.

Tacopina claimed that Carroll and her lawyers were trying to gain a publicity advantage by claiming Trump's DNA is on the dress she wore the night she said she was raped.

“Mr. Trump's DNA is either on the dress or it is not,” he said.

Tacopina said Carroll's lawyers have declined to produce a dozen pages of the DNA report they obtained because “she knows his DNA is not on the dress because the alleged sexual assault never occurred.”

Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll, did not immediately comment, though she was expected to file a response to Tacopina's letter to the judge.