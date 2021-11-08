Lawyer says New Zealand mosque gunman is considering appeal

The coroner's office did not immediately release a copy of the memo, referring requests back to Ellis. But the coroner's office did not dispute the memo's existence or the characterization of it by the media outlets.

RNZ reported that Ellis had advised his client to appeal his sentence and convictions on the basis that his rights had been breached, and that Tarrant was considering such an appeal.

Ellis said the gunman was held in solitary confinement for much of the time while awaiting his trial and lacked proper access to lawyers, information and documentation about his case.

The gunman told his lawyer that his treatment in jail affected his "will to carry on” and had decided the simplest way out was to plead guilty, RNZ reported.

The memo came after Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall's office last month opened an inquiry into the deaths of the victims, the latest in a series of probes into the attacks.

Rosemary Omar, whose 24-year-old son Tariq was gunned down at Al Noor mosque, told RNZ that the gunman's claims were nothing more than him seeking further attention.