Lawyer: Russian suspect denies involvement in downing MH17

She added that Pulatov wants to address the court in person, but that the defense team advised him against traveling to the Netherlands as it would lead to his arrest and being placed in pretrial detention.

“Together with our client, we will try to establish a time and manner in which he can tell his story,” Ten Doesschate said.

She told judges that defense discussions with Pulatov mean that his lawyers will submit in writing new requests for investigations which can be discussed in court in November.

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said he was “unpleasantly surprised” by the delay — the defense investigation requests had been expected to be discussed at Monday's hearing. He halted the hearing to discuss the next steps with his fellow judges, before adjourning the case until Nov. 3.

After a years-long international investigation, prosecutors last year named four suspects in the downing of flight MH17: Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. None of them has appeared for the trial, which started in March and is still at a preliminary stage. Only Pulatov is represented at the trial by lawyers.

FILE - In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 file photo, people walk among the debris at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 passenger plane near the village of Grabove, Ukraine. Judges in the trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 have granted requests for further investigations submitted by lawyers representing one of the Russian suspects, and to allow defense lawyers and an expert to examine the stored wreckage of the plane.

