Lawyer of accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund

Attorney John Pierce is defending Kyle Rittenhouse against intentional homicide charges for shooting two people to death and wounding a third during a night of unrest last month over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Pierce said he resigned from the #FightBack Foundation fund, which has raised money to defend Rittenhouse, to avoid any "appearance of conflict," USA Today reported. Pierce and his firm, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, have been accused of defaulting on millions of dollars owed to investors, according to court documents.