Lawyer in Whitmer kidnap trial raises concern about juror

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said any subsequent court filings about the issue will be sealed from the public and attorneys can't talk publicly about it.

Adam Fox, who lived in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area, and Barry Croft Jr., who is from Bear, Delaware, are charged with planning to abduct the Democratic governor to ignite a national revolt in 2020. The trial began Tuesday after a different jury in April couldn't reach a unanimous verdict. Two other men were acquitted.