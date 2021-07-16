Lawyer in Vatican abuse trial says no evidence of misconduct

Martinelli is accused of abusing his authority as a more senior seminarian to force a younger seminarian, identified as L.G., into “carnal acts” of sodomy and masturbation, using violence and threats, from 2007 to 2012. Radice is accused of covering up the crimes after L.G. complained.

Prosecutors have asked for a conviction and six-year prison sentence for Martinelli, and a four-year sentence for Radice, whose lawyer on Thursday asked the court to absolve her client, saying there was no evidence that Radice knew of any abuse.

In her closing arguments, Baffioni noted that Francis’ decree removing the statute of limitations was based on claims of abuse by an adult on a minor. But Baffioni said there was no evidence of abuse while Martinelli was an adult and L.G. was a minor.

“This trial should have never taken place,” she said.

She said the victim’s testimony that he suffered abuse for years wasn’t credible, nor his argument that he didn't object because Martinelli promised to let him serve at papal Masses. She noted that only one former seminarian testified that he witnessed Martinelli’s behavior, but without providing any evidence.

“We’re talking about the first 10 years of the 2000s, with kids who have cellphones, make videos, who aren’t so fragile that in order to serve a Mass they accept to be abused three times a week for six years,” she said. “Objectively, it’s difficult to believe.”