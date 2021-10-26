Lawyer: Guantanamo case should be put on hold at high court

The Biden administration, like the Trump administration before it, has opposed the questioning, arguing that confirming where Zubaydah was held could damage national security. That's even as the two former contractors have testified publicly on other occasions.

At arguments in the case earlier this month, Justice Neil Gorsuch asked if the government would allow Zubaydah, rather than the contractors, to provide the information to Polish officials about his treatment. Zubaydah's lawyers had said the government was preventing him from doing so.

The Biden administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, acting Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher, said he'd get back to the justices. In a letter filed a little over a week ago the administration said it would let Zubaydah provide information to Polish officials.

Any declaration written for Polish officials would still be subject to a “security review,” the government said, meaning it could be redacted. The government noted that a court case in the United States involving Zubaydah already includes a public declaration from him with redactions describing his treatment in CIA custody.

Zubaydah's lawyer David F. Klein, for his part, sounded a skeptical note in his own letter to the court Monday. He wrote it's "theoretically possible the Government's new position will lead to a declaration" that can help Polish officials. But he said that when Guantanamo prisoners "have attempted in the past to describe their torture to the outside world ... the Government has sometimes redacted virtually every word."

Klein said it will take “some time” to learn whether a statement from Zubaydah would be treated similarly. He said lawyers would need to meet with Zubaydah, prepare a declaration and have it go through the redaction process. He urged the court to set a “reasonable deadline” for that review to be complete. When it is, he said, "the parties would return to the Court and address the impact of the declaration, if any, on the issues before the Court."

The government claims Zubaydah was “an associate and longtime terrorist ally of Osama bin Laden.” But Zubaydah’s lawyers say the CIA was mistaken in believing he was a high-ranking member of al-Qaida.

The Biden administration has said it will seek to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility.