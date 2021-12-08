Lawyer: Flavor Flav aims for sobriety, battery case closed

Flavor Flav is known for wearing a big clock on a chain around his neck. He was inducted with the group Public Enemy into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Public Enemy began in the New York area in 1986.

The former rapper has a criminal history including arrests and convictions on traffic infractions, a month in jail over assaulting his then-girlfriend in 1991, and three months behind bars for shooting at a neighbor in New York in 1993.

He was arrested in October 2012 in Las Vegas after he was accused of wielding knives and threatening his then-fiancee’s 17-year-old son at their home.

That felony case was closed after he pleaded guilty in 2014 to reduced charges of misdemeanor attempted battery, served probation and completed a domestic violence counseling course.