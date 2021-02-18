Lawyer: Ex-Panic! At The Disco musician to face US charges

Brent Matthew Wilson’s attorney, Dustin Marcello, told Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman that he expects an indictment to be filed within days in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. The local judge postponed a hearing on state charges until March 3.

Wilson, 33, a founding member of the Las Vegas-born band, appeared in court in shackles and jail clothing, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported . He has been jailed since Jan. 22 on felony drug possession and gun charges.