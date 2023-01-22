Lawyer: DOJ searched Biden home, found classified documents

Bob Bauer, a lawyer for the president, said the Justice Department conducted the search at Biden’s Wilmington residence on Friday. He said it lasted about 13 hours.

The Justice Department “took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President,” Bauer said in a statement.