Lawyer claims 'smoking gun proof' Ed Sheeran copied song

Sheeran, 32, looked on as his lawyer, Ilene Farkas, insisted that Sheeran and a cowriter, Amy Wadge, wrote their song independently and did not steal from Townsend and Gaye.

She said they “created this heartfelt song without copying ‘Let’s Get It On.'”

The chord progression and basic music building blocks in Sheeran's song are frequently used, and didn't appear first in “Let's Get it On,” his lawyer said.

“Let’s Get It On” has been heard in countless films and commercials and garnered hundreds of millions of streams, spins and radio plays since it came out in 1973. “Thinking Out Loud” won a Grammy for song of the year in 2016.

The lawsuit was filed in 2017. The trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

Townsend, who also wrote the 1958 R&B doo-wop hit “For Your Love,” was a singer, songwriter and lawyer. He died in 2003. Kathryn Townsend Griffin, his daughter, is the plaintiff leading the lawsuit.

